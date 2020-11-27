(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$1.50

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83.
(OPS.V) Company Profile
