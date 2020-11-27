(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$1.50

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83.

(OPS.V) Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

