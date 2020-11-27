Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

