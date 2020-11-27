Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.
Ontex Group Company Profile
