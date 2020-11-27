Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

