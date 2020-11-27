OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.79 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $562,789.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.