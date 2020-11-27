Omni Price Hits $3.25 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Omni has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00019027 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.83 million and $442,344.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00407157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,106 coins and its circulating supply is 562,790 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

