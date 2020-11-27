Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 5.1%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $49.50. 980,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 649,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

