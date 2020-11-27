Old National Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,299 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,543% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 156,313 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.79 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

