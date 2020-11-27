Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average of $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,586.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

