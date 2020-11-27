OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0291

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $8,486.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,998.73 or 0.99577201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00074048 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 77,888,121 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars.

