OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OGC opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.04.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

