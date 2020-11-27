OAX Reaches Market Cap of $5.10 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $164,840.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

