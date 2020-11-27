Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 89.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

