Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

