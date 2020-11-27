O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at UFS

UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.