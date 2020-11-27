nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $92,950.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.