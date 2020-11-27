Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

