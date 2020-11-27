Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 15.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 24.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

