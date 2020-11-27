NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $4,363.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00165301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00945045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00247953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00494939 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00174861 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

