Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.