NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.22 ($33.20).

NOEJ opened at €36.38 ($42.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.87 and a 200-day moving average of €26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 631.03. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

