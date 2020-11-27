NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.22 ($33.20).

NOEJ opened at €36.38 ($42.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.87 and a 200-day moving average of €26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 631.03. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

