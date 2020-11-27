Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE:NSC opened at $241.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

