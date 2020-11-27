Nord/LB Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.16 ($19.01).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

