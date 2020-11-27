Nord/LB Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.16 ($19.01).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.