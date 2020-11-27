Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at CIBC

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -248.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Norbord in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Norbord in the second quarter valued at $985,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norbord by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norbord by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Norbord by 130.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.