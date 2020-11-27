Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.39.

Shares of OSB opened at C$49.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

About Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

