NoLimitCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $222.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $222.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007445 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 619,556,765 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.