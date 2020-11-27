Noku (NOKU) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1,025.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

