Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.