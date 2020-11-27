Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Down to $219.20

Shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $219.20, but opened at $210.60. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $218.40, with a volume of 135,687 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £19,859.57 ($25,946.66). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 275,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £574,752.09 ($750,917.29). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,836,038 shares of company stock valued at $604,555,193.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

