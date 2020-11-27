NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,633 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NKE opened at $135.54 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

