NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Head-To-Head Review

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A CLP N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 5.49 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -42.56 CLP $10.94 billion 2.19 $621.28 million $0.23 41.22

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $63.54, suggesting a potential downside of 1.13%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than CLP.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats CLP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

CLP Company Profile

There is no company description available for CLP Holdings Ltd.

