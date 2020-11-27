New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

NYSE NEWR opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,227,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $4,341,986 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

