Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Up 4.9%

Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) shares traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 249,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 600,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

In other Neurotrope news, Director Joshua Silverman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,012 shares of company stock valued at $107,713. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC grew its position in Neurotrope by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. It also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.