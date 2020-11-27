Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Up 4.9%

Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) shares traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 249,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 600,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.27.
In other Neurotrope news, Director Joshua Silverman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,012 shares of company stock valued at $107,713. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. It also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.