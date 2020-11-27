Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,137 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $62,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $218.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

