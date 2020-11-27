Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 73,451 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,451 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $78,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 61.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

TRV opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

