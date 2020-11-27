Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 43,462 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 43,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $85,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

