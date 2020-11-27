Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $59,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders sold 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,014 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

