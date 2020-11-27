Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 176,420 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $67,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,098 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

