Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,650 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Arista Networks worth $69,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $270.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $445,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,418.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,256 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,958. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

