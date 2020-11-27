Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $88,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,520,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

