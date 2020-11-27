Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 135,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $58,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.