Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $67.84 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $106.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

