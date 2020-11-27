Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $62.22 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,992 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $62,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,319,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

