Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,857 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $73,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 67,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

