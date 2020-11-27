Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,751 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of American Water Works worth $66,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,986,000 after purchasing an additional 182,334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $227,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,461,000 after purchasing an additional 79,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.