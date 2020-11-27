Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 684,772 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $83,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 104,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

