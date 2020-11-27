NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NetApp were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 129.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

