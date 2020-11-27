Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.74. 151,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 328,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The firm has a market cap of $533.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

