Needham & Company LLC Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $37.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 25,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $592,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,156.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 116,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 16.7% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after buying an additional 188,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.