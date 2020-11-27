Natixis Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

DPZ opened at $383.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

