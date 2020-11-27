Natixis Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,693,000. Natixis owned 1.47% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,523,000 after buying an additional 201,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,749,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

GKOS stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

